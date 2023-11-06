Is Peyton List Dead or Still Alive? What Happened to Peyton List? Family, Wiki-Bio

Peyton Roi List was born on the 6th of April, 1998, in Orlando, Florida, United States, and is an American model and actress. Her family includes her twin brother Spencer and younger brother Phoenix, who is also involved in the entertainment industry both of whom are actors. During her early years, List attended The Carroll School in New York City for her elementary education and New Voices School of Academic and Creative Arts in Manhattan for her middle education. She completed her high school education in Oak Park, California in 2016. Before her career in acting, List was trained in a variety of dance styles, including Ballet, Jazz, Tap, and Hip-hop.

Peyton List isn’t dead. She’s alive and well. The recent news that she passed away isn’t true. People are spreading rumors about her death all over the internet, and it’s causing a lot of anxiety for her fans. But the truth is, her team has confirmed that she’s alive, and they’re calling the false reports a “hoax.” It’s important to be careful when it comes to celebrity gossip. It’s easy to spread these rumors on social media, but they can be wrong. Always trust official sources and statements when it comes to news about celebrities. Continue reading the entire article. You do not want to miss out on any details related to this rumor, so read it thoroughly.

