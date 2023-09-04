Is Purple Aki Dead or Still Alive? Where is Purple Aki Now 2023? Wiki-Bio Family

There is a shocking piece of news coming out that Purple Aki is no more and his death news is running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. On the other side, some sources claim that it is fake news and he is still alive. He is a British convicted criminal and now his death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are hitting the search engines to know more about him, so we made an article and shared all the details related to him.

First, we clarify that his current health update is not confirmed and it is still unknown whether he is alive or dead. Our sources are on the way to get more details about him but it is not clear whether he is alive or not. There are lots of rumors flowing on the internet sites that explain his death but no official confirmations regarding his current status. Some sources claim that he is still alive and there is no official announcement of his death. Most of the chances are that he is still alive but he didn’t share any reply to his hoax, so we cannot say anything without a complete investigation of his death.

Is Purple Aki Dead or Still Alive?

His real and complete name is Akinwale Oluwafolajimi Oluwatope Arobieke but he is mostly known as Purple Aki. He is locally known as Purple Aki in North West England. He was born on 15 July 1961 in Crumpsall, Lancashire, England. His mother was a secretarial student of Nigerian descent but there is no information about his father. He is also known as a former British bodybuilder with a notable appearance. Meanwhile, he was seen wearing a purple tracksuit and sporting a shaved head. Still, many things are left about him, so scroll down this page.

He has faced multiple legal issues and various controversies throughout his life such as allegations of harassing and assaulting men, particularly by touching their muscles or requesting them to flex. He was banned from entering Greater Manchester for five years and was also prohibited from contacting any male under the age of 18 in 2017. Now, he is getting after coming out of his death but it is shared that he is still alive. Presently, there is no information about his current health is unknown and his whereabouts are not officially confirmed. We will update our article soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.