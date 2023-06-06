Is Purple Speedy Dead or Alive? Check Rapper Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

Purplespeedy is currently getting a lot of [popularity on the internet and it is coming out that she is no more. But some sources claim that it is just a rumor and she is still alive. She is a popular personality on the internet and has a large number of fans around the world. Her death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many of her fans are worried about who is hitting the search engine to know more. In this article, we are going to clarify whether she is dead or alive and also talk more about herself.

After a deep search and studies, our sources claim that she is still alive and the news of her death is just a rumor. Yes, you heard right she is not dead and still alive. It was fake news that went viral and created a misunderstanding among the netizens or her fans. Currently, she didn’t share any reply to this news and has not shared much information about her death rumor. Scroll down to know more about herself and don’t skip any line to know everything about her.

Let’s first know more about herself, Peace Pever Anpee is her complete name but she is mostly known as Purplespeedy or Purple Speedy. She is the daughter of Mr. Terhile Pever Anpee and Mrs. Ishughun Pever. She was born on 10 December 1998 in Markurdi, Benue State, Nigeria and she is presently 24 years old. She is an active user of social media and is most popular as a Nigerian TikTok star. She is also known as a content creator, brand influencer, dancer, and social media personality. She is living in Benue State, Nigeria and she belongs to the Tiv tribe. Her currents estimate income is not cleared but as per the reports of 2022, she earned around $70,000.

She is the third child in her family and she has two sisters including Glory Pever and Faith Pever. She carries a lot of fans on her social media accounts. She has 5.5 million followers on her TikTok account. It is said that she is originally from Gboko, Benue State, Nigeria, and she is Tiv by tribe. It is also said that she is in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Chinye Elijah who is most popular as Crisdal.