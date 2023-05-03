Is Raila Odinga Dead or Alive? ODM Leader Death Hoax News Goes Viral on Internet

A rumor is coming about an ODM leader Raila Odinga who died. This news is going viral after coming rumor about the ODM leader’s dies. People are searching in huge quantities for this news on various social media platforms. This news is circulating on the internet. He is a politician. This time he is on every news headline. People are searching for whether he is still alive or dead. There are many queries regarding his death from people. There is much confusion among people regarding his death news. People want to clarify if he dead or is alive. If you want to clarify your doubts regarding his death so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Raila is a Kenyan politician. He worked as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013. He was born on January 7, 1945. Since 2013, he has served as the Leader of the Opposition in Kenya. He is also a leader of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party. He has become the president of Kenya five times. He was born at the Anglican Church Missionary Society Hospital. The Hospital was in Maseno, Kisumu District. He is also a member of the Luo ethnic group.

Is Raila Odinga Dead or Alive?

According to the reports, this time he is in the eye of social media because of his car accident rumor. Many people and supporters are confused this time regarding the car accident in which he died. People have eager to know if he is alive or dead. The news of hir death spread on every social media. The rumor is coming that he died in a car accident. As per reports, a Facebook user posted a message in which the user write ” RIP Raila Odinga road accident this morning at Mombasa road. But after all of this Raila Odinga clarified by himself on social media posts that he is alive and doing well. If you all are thinking that Raila died in a car accident so let us tell you that it is fake news he still doing well and alive.

According to the sources, it is true that in 2021, his helicopter crashed when he was lending at his designation. But Raila and the helicopter passenger only got minor injuries. The ODM leader Raila Odinga was traveling in a Bell 407 helicopter with registration number 5Y-PSM. However, his helicopter crashed in 2021 but the reason for his helicopter crash is still unknown. Further, his fake death news makes everyone confused. Reportedly, it is fake news. If we get any other information regarding Raila news so will post it on the same site.