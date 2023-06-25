Is Randy Travis Dead or Still Alive? What Happened to Randy Travis? Death Hoax

There is a shocking piece of news coming out that Randy Travis is no more and his death news is getting so much attention on the internet. But some sources claim that it is fake news and he is still alive. Randy is an American county music singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor who carries a large number of fans around the world. Now his death news is creating great confusion on the internet and many of his fans are worried about himself. Let us know what happened to him, and if he passed away then what is the cause of his death and more related to himself.

First, we’re clear that he is still alive and it is just a rumor. He found himself in the emergency room and complaining of congestion in July 2013. Although, he experienced a massive stroke that was deemed a complication of his congestive heart failure a few later after found himself in the emergency room. Recently, he faced multiple problems and was diagnosed but his death is fake news. The rumors of his death spread across the internet sites and continuously ran in the trends of the internet sites. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about himself.

Is Randy Travis Dead or Still Alive?

His complete name is Randy Bruce Traywick but he is mostly known as Randy Travis. He was born on 4 May 1959 in Marshville, North Carolina, United States and he is currently 64 years old. He is an American country music and gospel music singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor. He is the second child of his parents and he is one of the six siblings. He began his career in music at small and he is active since 1978 but he has being incapacitated by a stroke in 2013. Now, it is shared that he passed away but we are clear above in this article that he is still alive and his death news is just a rumor.

Lots of his fans and loved ones have expressed their sadness after hearing his death rumors and shared their condolences for his demise. But our sources confirmed that he is still alive but there is no information coming out about his present health status. These kinds of death rumors were shared by social media users to gain some attention from other users or netizens. We have confirmed that he is still and there is no information is shared about his current health status.