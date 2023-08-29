Is Rich Stubler Dead or Still Alive? Former CFL Coach Rich Stubler Passed Away

In this article, we are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known personality Richard Stubler is no more. His passing news left the whole football community in shock. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and created a huge controversy. This news is circulating all around the internet. Richard Stubler was a famous American football coach. He was known among people for his hard work and dedication. This article, help you to learn the recent viral news of Richard Stubler. People are very curious to know the cause of death. If you are interested in knowing this news in detail stay connected to this page till the end. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a very well-known football coach, primarily in the Canadian Football League Argonauts is no more. Born on August 4, 1949. Recently, he was declared for the Toronto Argonauts assistant coach. The football coach passed away on August 27, 2023. He is also a five-time Grey Cup champion. He grew up in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He got his college degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He began his high school education in 1971.

Is Rich Stubler Dead or Still Alive?

In 1974 he transferred to the University of Colorado at Boulder team for freshman coach after winning 30 games. He earned much popularity before his demise. The former CFL coach was 74 years old at the time of his passing. The sudden passing of such a talented and charming person is so hurtful and sad. This is a very big loss for the football community. Further, it was declared that the former CFL coach Stubler had accepted a defensive line coaching position with the BC Lions. The former coach received various awards due to his excellent performances.

As we earlier mentioned the former coach passed away on August 27, 2023. Now, the question is raised What was his cause of death Let us tell you that at this time his cause of death is unknown. The exact cause of death is not revealed yet. He became a significant figure in the football world. On behalf of our entire football family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of former CFL coach Rich Stubler. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourning the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship.