Is Rick Harrison Dead or Alive? Who is Rick Harrison? Rick Harrison Age, and More

The name of Rick Harrison has gained huge popularity in the last few times and it is also said that he is no more. Several rumors are flowing over the internet related to his death and it is creating a buzz among the people. He is an American businessman, reality television personality, and the owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Many hoaxes circulating related to his death and several queries have been raised on the internet. Our sources have deeply searched and fetched all the details related to this topic. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to share all the details in this article.

Let us clarify that Rick Harrison is alive and the news of his death is fake. The rumors of Rick’s death began flowing when the news of his son’s death was shared. Yes, you heard right his son Adam is no more and it led to the false death news of Rick Harrison. If we talk about Adam’s death, he died in January 2024 due to a suspected drug overdose and he was 39 years old at the time of his passing. His family has expressed deep sorrow for his loss. Several details are left to share related to his demise, so read on…

Is Rick Harrison Dead or Alive?

Adam’s death news was officially shared by his brother, Corey, and father, Rick through the medium of social media. Adam was one of the two sons of Rick’s first wife, Kim. At present, the details surrounding Adam’s death are limited and not revealed openly. If we talk about Rick Harrison, his birth name is Richard Kevin Harrison and he was born on 22 March 1965 in Lexington, North Carolina, United States. He is an American successful businessman and the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop which is featured on the History series Pawn Stars. Keep continuing your reading…

Moreover, Rick is also a member of the Republican political party and a reality television personality. He is the father of three children Adam, Covey, and Jake. He married four times and currently continuing his life with his fourth wife, Amanda Palmer. His name is making headlines on the internet because of his death hoax but we have confirmed that he is alive. However, the matter of his death was began when the news of his son, Adam’s death shared on social media. Adam died in January 2024 at the age of 39 years due to a suspected drug overdose but the exact cause remains unknown. We will update you soon. Keep following our sites to get more articles.