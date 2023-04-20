Is Saeeda Imtiaz Dead or Still Alive? Pakistan Actress Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

Today we are going to share shocking news that is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. Saeeda Imtiaz’s death news is fake. This news is viral on all social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the public. People are very curious to know the full news about this case. Due to this news, many questions are arising in the minds of people. Everyone wants to know why the false news of Saeeda Imtiaz’s mutiny was spread. People are shocked to hear this news. Why was the Saeeda Imtiaz death news spread?

Stories of the popular model and actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s death hit social media on Tuesday after the admin of her Instagram account posted a story announcing that Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead in her room. The lawyer of the model-cum-actress, who also attended ARY Digital’s tamasha, announced through an Instagram post that the actor is alive and he will update everyone about the stories soon. Actor Saim Ali also posted a story on his Instagram account and informed everyone that Saeeda Imtiaz is fine and all the death gossips are false.

Is Saeeda Imtiaz Dead or Still Alive?

Saeeda Imtiaz has worked in many films and plays and was one of the contestants of ARY Digital’s Tamasha. She once appeared on ARY Digital’s morning show hosted by Nida Yasir and revealed that she was based in New York and was a huge fan of Mehreen Jabbar and approached her first for a break in the media industry. “I was in New York and Mehreen was also there so I approached her and she said I will get one shot in a play and I agreed but when I went home, my mother was furious so I didn’t do that play But I am a stubborn and pampered child so I later decided to move to Pakistan and work here,” Saeeda Imtiaz had told the host.

A source close to the actor said that her Instagram account was hacked. Perhaps because of this reason, the news of her death was given on her social media account which is hacked. Nowadays one gets to hear a lot of hacking news. But hacking anyone’s social media without anyone’s permission is a very big legal offense. This crime comes under cyber crime. This case is now in the hands of the police, the police are doing an investigation on this case. When further information will come we will update you. For further information stay tuned with us.