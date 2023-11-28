Is Sarah Jane Ramos Pregnant? Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos

There is a piece of news coming forward that Sarah Jane Ramos is pregnant and her pregnancy news is rapidly running in the trends of web pages. She is the funder of SJ Designs and she works as the CEO of the company. She is also an active user of social media and has a large number of fans around the world. Now, the news of her pregnancy is gathering so much attention and many questions have raised on the internet about it. Let us discuss all the details in brief related to her pregnancy, and her upcoming baby and we will also try to cover the details about her.

Some sources also claimed that the news of her pregnancy is fake news but we have confirmed it is true, she is going to be born a baby soon. She and her partner Dak Prescott have officially announced and confirmed via a post on social media. The post was shared on Sarah’s official Instagram account in which she shared some pictures of herself and confirmed her pregnancy. In this post, she captioned “A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing.” Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Is Sarah Jane Ramos Pregnant?

Furthermore, she shared the post on Saturday 25 November 2023, and disclosed that they are going to be a parent. She and her partner are expecting their first child together a baby girl. Her partner, Dak Prescott is ready to be a beloved father and he is expressing their excitement. He is the Dallas Cowboys quarterback who recently confirmed with his partner, Sarah that they are going to be parents. Many of her fans and loved ones are sharing congrats to her. It is the time of glad for them and they are so excited for their baby.

The couple were studnets at Fresno State where they met to each other. Dak was trying his darndest to get a cute waitress' attention and now they are in a relationship or going be parnet soon. Let us talk about Sarah and her partner, She is a specialist in wine and spirits who is been working at Moet Hennessy for almost four years. She is well knonw as a part of hospitality and entertainment groups like Groot Hospitality, Marriott International, Starwood Properties, and the NBA. Her partner Dak Prescott is an American football quarterback palyer, plays for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.