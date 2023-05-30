Is Sergio Rico Dead Or Alive? PSG Goalkeeper Death Hoax Health Rumours Update 2023

In this article, we are going to talk about Sergio Rico’s death news. His death rumor is going viral on the internet. He is a well-known Spanish professional footballer. Currently, his name is in the eye of social media headlines. As per reports, he was met with a Horse accident therefore people want to know whether he died or not. His news death news is circulating on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have many quarries regarding this news. His death news is all around social media headlines. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the information is coming that Sergio Rico is no more. Now, people want to know whether it is true or not. Before studying his death rumor first, let’s know who he is. Sergio Rico is a well-known Spanish professional football player. He plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. His full name is Sergio Rico Gonzalez. He was born on September 1, 1993. His career started at Sevilla. Further, he even twice won the Europa League while appearing in 170 competitive matches.

Is Sergio Rico Dead Or Alive?

Currently, the rumor is coming that he is no more. If you are searching that he died so let us tell you that his death news is totally fake. His death news is false. He is still alive and doing well in his life. He is fit and fine. His death rumor is false. His death news was spread after his accident. His fans were thinking that he died in an accident. Now, it is confirmed that he is not died and living a great life. His death news spread like a wave which is false. But, it is true that his treatment is still ongoing.

Now, his fans want to know about his health condition after his horse accident. As per reports, the accident occurred near the southern Spanish city of Seville on May 28, 2023. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain. The statement said Rico had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened. Further, several clubs and players sent messages of support for the 29-year-old Spanish keeper. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.