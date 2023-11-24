Is Seth Rollins Dead Or Still Alive? 37-year-old American Professional Wrestler Death Hoax

Seth Rollins is a 37-year-old American professional wrestler who is currently under contract with the WWE. He is best known for his character reinventions and in-ring abilities. Seth Rollins was born on the 28th of May, 1986 in the small town of Buffalo, Iowa. He went by the name Tyler Black. He started his professional wrestling career in the independent circuit, where he was known as Tyler Black. He made his Ring of Honor debut in 2010. In 2012, he joined the main roster of the now-defunct World Wrestling Association (WWE). He made his main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield and has since gone on to win multiple championships in the company, including the Heavyweight Championship, the World Championship, and the Universal Championship.

Is Seth Rollins Dead Or Still Alive?