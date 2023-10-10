Is Shani Louk Dead Or Alive? German-Israeli Woman Shani Louk Truck Video

In this digital world, countless videos are shared on the internet, and many of them go viral due to their content. Similarly, a video was shared on the internet featuring Shani Lauk whose name is also gaining attention because of this video. She was a German-Israeli woman who died after the Hamas attack on Israel. After this viral video surfaced, it is said that she is no more in this world but some sources claim that he is still alive and this has created confusion on the internet. Let us know what happened to him and in this article, we will also talk about this viral video.

During this fighting between Israel and Hamas, a video shared on the Internet showed a semi-n*de woman, identifying herself as Shani Louk, parading behind a Hamas pickup vehicle. This viral video has surfaced online and is trending on various social media pages. This caused an uproar on the internet, with some social media users commenting that it gave them goosebumps. She traveled to Israel to participate in a peace concert. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet. Swipe up this page and continue reading to learn more about his death.

Is Shani Louk Dead Or Alive?

It is shared that Hamas had attacked Israel, and Shani was among those kidnapped by the terrorists. A total of 432 people died and more than 3200 people were injured in this incident. In this viral video, her dead body is shown behind a pickup vehicle and terrorists are sitting around it. It was also seen that Hamas supporters were cheering and spitting on her body. Shani was born in Poland and holds dual German-Israeli citizenship as a 30-year-old German-born woman. She was mostly known as a tattoo artist and had a huge fan following on her social media pages.

According to sources, Hamas militants had kidnapped her and driven her around in the back of a pickup truck, which Hamas said was an Israeli soldier. Initially, it was said that the body was that of an Israeli soldier, but recently her cousin Tomasina said that he recognized Shani from the tattoo on her leg and learned that she was 30 years old. He gave this information through a post on social media and her family knew that she was attending the peace concert, but they had no idea what was in store for them. Recently, Her cousin Tomasina Weintraub-Lauck, realized it was “definitely Saturn” because of her unusual leg tattoos and dreadlocks. Meanwhile, she is no more but it has not been officially announced. We will update our article soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com for more articles.