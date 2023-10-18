Is Simone Holtznagel Pregnant? Simone Holtznagel Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Bikini

Simone Holtznagel is trending a lot on the internet with the news of her pregnancy. Yes, you heard it right. Recent news about Simone Holtznagel has revealed that she is pregnant. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and was also attracting people’s attention. After which people are excited to know about Simone Holtznagel. Even people have started asking many types of questions like whether the news of Simone Holtznagel’s pregnancy is true. Who shared the news of Simone Holtznagel’s pregnancy and many more questions. But we have collected for you every little information about the news of Simone Holtznagel’s pregnancy. So without any delay let’s move ahead with the article.

Simone Holtznagel is a very famous Australian fashion model. She was born in July 1993 in Corrimal, Wollongong, and is now 30 years old. She has achieved a lot of success in her life after which she is ruling the hearts of people. In 2011, she was first seen in the reality series Australia’s Next Top Model. Then on 25 October 2011, Holtznagel became runner-up to winner Montana Cox in the live finale held at the Sydney Opera House. She has a huge contribution to the fashion industry. As you all know she married Jono Castano in 2022, Jono Castano is known as celebrity personal trainer and Simone Holtznagel’s life partner.

Although she remains a hot topic on the internet every day, the recent news of her pregnancy has excited everyone. Due to this, let us tell you that Simone Holtznagel is pregnant she shared this news with her fans on 12 October 2023 and told them that she is going to give birth to her first child, which is a girl. It is expected that their baby will come into this world in the month of March 2024.

She was very happy while sharing this news as she is going to take the responsibility of being a mother after the responsibility of being a wife. After learning the news of Simone Holtznagel’s pregnancy, people gave her many blessings, even big celebrities were seen wishing her good luck. Till now, only this news related to Simone Holtznagel’s pregnancy has come to light, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.