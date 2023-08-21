Is Sindi Dlathu Dead or Alive? South African Actress and Musician Death Hoax Rumours

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to the death of Sindi Dlathu and this news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. She is a South African actress and musician who has a large number of fans around the world. Recently, a message was shared on WhatsApp that discloses Sindi is no more but some sources claimed that this is fake news and she is still alive. It creates great confusion in the people’s minds and many of them are worried about her. In this article, we are going to share the complete details related to this topic.

Let us first know more about herself in this paragraph. Her complete name is Sindiswa Dlathu but she is most popular as Sindi Dlathu. Now, there is a rumor flowing that says she is no more and this news is making every one of her loved ones sad. Many are raising various questions such as Who is Sindi Dlathu? Is Sindi Dlathu dead or alive? Is Sindi Dlathu passed away? So we made this article and shared the complete details and also talk about herself. Scroll down this article and keep reading.

Is Sindi Dlathu Dead or Alive?

As per the sources, there are some rumors begun forwarding on WhatsApp and some users shared her deceased news without confirming it. After a deep search by our sources, they confirmed that it is fake news and she is still alive. The rumors of her death are forwarding on social media are fake and her death news rumors are baseless and false. She didn’t share any replies to this activity but it is confirmed that she is alive. Yes, it was fake news and she is still alive but currently, we have no information about her current health condition. We update our article after receiving any news related to her and mentioned it in our article.

She is a South African actress and musician who is most popular for portraying Thandaza Mokoena on Muvhango, a role she played from the inception of the show in 1997 until her release in 2017. She was born on 4 January 1974 in Meadowlands, Gauteng, South Africa and she is currently 49 years old. She is also known as Alashnirkov, Madlabantu, and more by her fans. Her husband is Okielant Nkosi and there is no information about her children. It happens many times when rumors are flowing on the internet that tells about the death of popularity but these are fake and shared by some social media users to gain some attention and popularity.