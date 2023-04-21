Is Sofia Mattsson Pregnant Again? ‘General Hospital’ Star Sofia Mattsson Announces Second Pregnancy

The internet is flooding again with information about the celebrity Sofia Mattsson who is going to be a mom again in the month of May. The celebrity star of ” Sofia Mattson” is expecting her second child, a baby girl. Celebrities try to hide their personal information in a safe from the sight of their fans but most of the time are not successful as a camera eye is always on them, maybe from any corner. Our viewers must be curious to know more rumours about their favourite celebrities. Go through the whole article to get more about the latest news revealing the due date of delivery of the TV star Sofia Mattson.

Sofia Mattson, who is playing Sasha Gilmore in the daytime soap opera “General Hospital” has in fact succeeded in her effort to hide her valuable secret from the sight of her fans. Hey viewers, are you getting, about what effort, we are talking about? Sofia Mattson, the famous TV star is thankful for the wardrobe department of “General Hospital”. The wardrobe department of the soap opera has done an incredible job for her. The designers are credited for presenting Sasha in an endless stream of long coats and flowing shirts and have tried well to hide the star from speculations.

Is Sofia Mattsson Pregnant Again?

And now as the actress has revealed the news according to her will before the fans, fans are surprised. The actress posted some pics with her baby bump on social media platforms, and fans are excited with surprise. It has been news as the TV star entered her eighth month of pregnancy, no way was left now to keep her secret safe. So she herself posted this happy news for the fans. The Swedish actress is expecting her second child with actor/writer/producer husband Thomas Payton, a baby girl, in May. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who was born in July 2021. Sasha’s elegant looks in oversized jackets, long coats, and flowing shirts to cover her bump proved a good effort for her to hide the good news.

Although the fans are overjoyed and happy for the star and are overpouring their love for the couple on various social media platforms, rumours are there regarding the actress character Sasha Gilmore. Will she leave the role? Previously also when she became the mom of her boy, she left the show and her sister had to fill her for the two episodes. In spite of all rumours, fans are eagerly waiting for the new baby’s arrival with excitement. We will be back to you with more updates on your favourite celebrities. Stay tuned………..