Is Sophia Loren OK? Sophia Loren Rushed to Hospital For Emergency Surgery

Sophia Loren has undergone surgery after she fell in her Swiss residence and fractured several bones, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Sophia fell in the bathroom,” the source said. “She fractured her hip.” The “Two Women” star, who turned 89 on September 20th, is a Hollywood icon. The incident happened on 24th September. According to a source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, “Sophia has undergone surgery and fractured several bones in her hip after she fell in the bathroom of her Swiss home.” Continue reading to know more about her.

According to her agent, Andrea Giusti, who spoke to a PA news agency, “Loren fractured her femur and had surgery on Sunday night”. “We are cautiously optimistic,” Giusti added. “She will need to spend a few days in the hospital and then go back to work.” According to Giusti, both of her sons, Carlo, 19, and Edoardo, 18, are with her in the hospital. “Carlo and Edoardo are with her at the moment,” said Giusti. “They will be with her until she gets out of surgery.” Swipe to know if she was okay or not.

Is Sophia Loren OK?

Sophia Loren was due to open her namesake restaurant in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday, 26 September. At the same time, she was scheduled to receive an Honorary Citizenship from the city. However, the inauguration has been postponed due to the injury sustained in a fall at her residence in Geneva. The organization posted a statement on their Instagram handle, which read, “Mrs. Loren sustained a hip fracture in her residence in Geneva today,” according to Evening Standard. The last public appearance Loren made before the injury was on September 2nd when she attended the fashion show of Armani in Venice. Keep reading to know more about her.