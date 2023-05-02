Is Sriti Jha Dead or Still Alive? Is Pragya aka Sriti Jha Death Hoax Rumors Explained!

A piece of very huge news is coming out that Sriti Jha is dead. In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Recently we got a message on WhatsApp about Sriti Jha whether she is dead or alive. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic like who is Sriti Jha? Is Sriti Jha dead or alive? Or not, and many others. Please read this complete article in order to get answers to all your questions about Sriti Jha. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about her.

Sriti Jha is a famous Indian actress who is popular for her serial Kumkum Bhagya which is the longest-running serial on ZeeTv. She was born on 26 February 1986. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machao Dhoom Play. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. She had a lot of fans who loved him a lot.

Is Sriti Jha Dead or Still Alive?

As per our information, rumors start being forwarded on WhatsApp, and some media accounts forwarded the news of her death without confirming it. After that, we do some research about Sriti Jha. We have found that Sriti Jha is safe and alive and the rumor being forwarded on social media is completely fake. No, Sriti Jha is safe and alive and the rumors doing the rounds on social media about Sriti Jha’s death are baseless and false.

This news is absolutely fake, nowadays people are posting fake news through social media. She is absolutely fine and absolutely safe please don't trust such fake news. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about this rumor and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.