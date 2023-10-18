Is Tammy Slaton Arrested? 1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Arrested For Alleged Drug Possession

There is a piece of disturbing news on the internet in which it is being told that Tammy Slaton has been arrested. Yes, you heard it right. This news is rapidly going viral and has also attracted a lot of people’s attention. After this everyone is becoming curious to know about Tammy Slaton’s arrest. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like why was Tammy Slaton arrested. What had she done that led to her arrest and many more questions? Due to all these things, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. So let’s move ahead with the article and learn more about Tammy Slaton’s arrest.

Tammy Slaton, famous as 1000-lb Sisters, has been making headlines on the internet these days with the news of her arrest. This news not only attracted people’s attention but also forced people to know more deeply about this incident. Sisters, as you all know, is an American reality television series on TLC and focuses on the personal lives of Amy Slaton-Halterman and her sister Tammy Slaton in Kentucky. In her show, she talks about weight loss and enlargement surgeries. Her show first aired on January 1, 2020, consisting of 6 episodes. After that, her show came on 4th January 2021 and it consisted of 10 episodes. Soon her show came on 17 January 2023 which consisted of 10 episodes and this season ended on 21 March 2023.

Is Tammy Slaton Arrested?

Tammy Slaton is a very famous woman but the news of her arrest these days has worried everyone. According to the information, such a bitter truth has come out which will shock you. The sisters are reportedly facing arrest and charges related to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Kentucky. A complaint for his arrest was registered on 4 August 2023, after which the police took it seriously and filed it on 7 August 2023.

After all this situation, she posted a video of herself on her Instagram in which she was seen in a good mood dancing and singing Taylor Swift's song. On August 31, she was ordered to appear in court for her charge. While her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5, it was later revealed that her attendance at the pre-trial conference was optional.