Is Taurean Prince Gay? Are Taurean Prince Gay Rumors True? Wiki-Bio, Age

Taurean Prince’s name has been getting a lot of attention for the last few days and there is a question also emerging related to his sexuality. He is an American professional basketball player and he plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). His name is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media pages and lots of questions have been raised in people’s minds. He has been involved in many controversies and many are showing their interest to know more about himself. Let’s continue reading this article and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

Presently, his name is making headlines on the internet and many are reaching the online platforms to know about his gender. Some sources are coming out that claim he is gay, so we have deeply searched and gained all the details. Let us clarify that he is not gay and it is just a fake piece of news. So many rumors are circulating over the internet related to his sexual orientation, with speculation that he might be gay. However, all the allegations are fake and he is not gay. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Is Taurean Prince Gay?

However, no statement has been officially revealed that claims whether he is gay or not. He maintained to keep his personal life private but there has been no public statement from him addressing these rumors. If we talk about Taurean Prince, he is an American professional basketball player. Born on 22 March 1994 in San Marcos, Texas, United States. He is currently 29 years old and affiliated with the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He plays as a small forward/power forward. He won the hearts of many through his gameplay performances and has so many fans around the world.

Further, he studied at Earl Warren High School located in San Antonio, Texas, and also attended Baylor University where he plays for the Bear men's basketball. He got married to Hanah Usman and the couple has three children; Ameera, A'Mari, and Ahsan. His net worth is around $5 million but it is not confirmed. For the previous few days, his name has been making headlines because of the rumors of his sexuality. We have confirmed above in this article that he is not gay however, he didn't share any statement addressing these rumors.