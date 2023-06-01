Is Thando Thabethe Pregnant? Check Baby Bump And Husband Rumours Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about Thando Thabethe. Currently, her news is on the top of the social media headlines. The breaking news is coming that she is pregnant. Her fans are very excited to know that is she pregnant. Her pregnant news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have eager to know about her in detail. Her fans also want to know about her husband. She pregnant news is come after her baby bump photoshoot. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know about this news in detail so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the rumor is coming that Thando Thabethe is pregnant. Is it true or not? Her baby bump pictures are going viral on the social media platform. Thando Thabethe is a South African actress. She is also a very famous Radio DJ. She is the presenter for the television show Thando Bares All on channel TLC. Recently, she is the host on 947. She was born on June 18, 1990. She is basically from South Africa. She got her BCom degree from the University of Johannesburg. She is in this field for 20 years.

Is Thando Thabethe Pregnant?

Further, the rumor was coming that she was dating Robert Marawa. And now, the hot news is coming that she is pregnant. The big question is standing that it is true or not. Let’s read in deep about this news. Her pregnant news is spreading on the social media platform like a storm. Her fans are very crazy to know about her. She is 32 years old South African actress. If you are searching Thando Thabethe is pregnant so let us tell you that the rumor is totally fake. She is not pregnant. Her pregnancy news is false. Her pregnancy news was spread after got viral her baby bump pictures were on the internet. She is looking pregnant in her recent photoshoots, therefore her fans are getting confused.

Further, she has a huge fan following on her social media platforms. She is also active on her Twitter account. You can find Thabethe’s Twitter user name as @NeotleM. The viral pictures are not Thando Thabethe. The viral baby bump pictures are Neontle Mogomotsi. Neontle Mogomotsi shared her baby bump picture on her social media platforms on May 29, 2023. Because she was looking like Thabethe therefore, Thabethe’s fans thought that she is pregnant.