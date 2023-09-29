Is Tim Wakefield Dead or Alive? Former Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Death Hoax

Timothy Stephen Wakefield is gathering much attention on the internet and social media pages. It is coming forward that he passed away and his death news is running in the trends of information and internet. He is a former American professional baseball pitcher who played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). His passing news is running on the top of the trends of the internet sites but some sources claim that he is still and it is creating baffles among the netizens. In this article, we are going to share all the details related to this topic and also talk about himself.

After coming out of his death news, lots of questions were also raised such as what happened to Tim Wakefield, is he died or not? what is the cause of his death and many more. Our sources have deeply fetched and investigated his death theory. So, let us confirm that he is still alive and it is just fake news. It is a death hoax and it is rapidly circulating on the internet and many believe that he is no more. But our sources confirmed that he is alive and his death news is false. Swipe up this article to know more about himself.

Is Tim Wakefield Dead or Alive?

Presently, he is suffering from a challenging battle with brain cancer and this news is confirmed by his former teammate, Curt Schilling. However, his teammate’s decision to reveal the diagnosis has sparked criticism from various social media platforms. He reveals his diagnosis on his podcast that Tim was diagnosed with a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer. He is facing a death hoax and various controversies after sharing his diagnosis but we confirmed that he is still alive. He is confronting a difficult struggle with brain cancer but he is alive and no official announcement has been made about his passing.

If we talk about himself, he is an American former professional baseball pitcher. He played 19 seasons in MLB and gained huge love and popularity among the people and around the world. He was born on 2 August 1966 in Melbourne, Florida, United States and he is 57 years old currently. He completed his education at the Eau Gallie High School and then attended Florida Tech to pursue his education. Nowadays, he is facing various controversies about his death but he is still alive and it is fake news confirmed by our sources.