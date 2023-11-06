Is Tony Phillips Dead or Alive? Former MLB Star, Passed Away at Age 56

Tony Phillips was an American professional baseball player who played from 1982 to 1999 and spent 18 seasons in the MLB. He was primarily a second baseman but was also able to play shortstop and third base. He was known for his agility and skill in the field and was also a designated hitter at times. During his time in the MLB, he was able to play a variety of positions and was an excellent utility player. He was able to play second base, shortstop, and third base and was able to fill in the gaps when needed. He was also an excellent player in the field and played a variety of positions in the field. His agility and skill made him a valuable asset to his teams.

Is Tony Phillips Dead or Alive?