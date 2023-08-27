Is Tony Umez Dead or Alive? Nigerian Actor Tony Umez Death Hoax Explained!

Recently, a rumor shared that Tony Umez is no more and his death news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. On the other side, some sources claim that he is still alive and his death news is just a piece of rumor. He is a Nigerian actor who has acted in more than 200 Nollywood films in both English and Yoruba languages. He began his career in 1988 and made his debut in the film Died Wretched: Buried in N2.3m Casket. Let us continue this article and know more about his death rumor, so read continuously and completely.

Lots of questions are raised related to him and many are worried about him. First, we clarify that he is still alive and it is a rumor of his death. He is not dead and all the rumors of his death are false. Despite occasional rumors or false reports the circulation of his death news continues and many social media users are sharing his death without confirming. Our sources confirmed his continued existence but his death rumor has been spread across the world. Scroll down to know more about his personal life and about his current health status.

Is Tony Umez Dead or Alive?

Presently, he is alive and well but his current location is not available. He is active on his social media and his presence tells that he is still alive. He was born on 23 August 1964 in Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian actor and he is 59 years old. He had worked in more than 200 films after making his debut in the film industry. He was raised in Lagos where he finished his primary and secondary education. He also received a degree of bachelor’s and master’s in English from the University of Lagos. He began his career in acting in his secondary days when he performed in stage plays and dramas. Later, he joined Nollywood in 1993.

He struggled hard and achieved success in his life. He worked in multiple movies including The Princess, Died Wretched, Pains, Demon in Law, and more. He got married on 16 November 1999 and he is the beloved father of Beautiful Umez, Angel Umez, Princes Umez, and Golden Michelle Umez. These kinds of fake death rumors were shared by social media users to gain some love and attention among the netizens. But we confirmed above in this article that he is still alive and it was fake news.