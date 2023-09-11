Is Untouchable Comedy Dead or Alive? Fake Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

Today we are going to talk about Untouchable Comedy. Yes, you heard it right. You must have heard the name of Untouchable Comedy, if not then let us tell you that Untouchable Comedy is a very famous Nigerian comedian and also a social media influencer. But recently you must have seen that the name Untouchable Comedy is in the headlines on the internet these days. Due to such talk, people are also curious to know whether Untouchable Comedy is alive or not. What has happened with Untouchable Comedy due to which his name is becoming increasingly viral on social media? We have collected all the information related to Untouchable Comedy for you, so without any delay let us know about Untouchable Comedy.

First of all, let us know who is Untouchable Comedy. As we told you in the above paragraph Untouchable Comedy is a very famous Nigerian comedian and social media. The real name of Untouchable Comedy is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu. He was born on July 8, 1995, in Enugu State, Nigeria and now he is 28 years old. He is also known for his comedy content videos on social media. His videos are so funny that people cannot stop watching his videos.

So much so that now he has spread his name so much that people also call him Nigerian entertainment. He has 81 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel, and till now he has over 285 thousand followers on Instagram, while if we talk about his Facebook followers, he has more than 4.5 million followers. But there must be a question running in the mind of all of you How can such a talented person of 28 years die? While disclosing this, let us tell you that the person known as Untouchable Comedy is still alive.

Someone had created a huge worry for his fans by spreading false rumors about his death. But according to the news, we have come to know that Untouchable Comedy is absolutely fine and is busy in his life. Just like he has been entertaining people through his videos till now, in the same way, he will continue to entertain his fans with his funny videos in the future. We request you not to believe in fake news nor make such fake news viral. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more fascinating developments.