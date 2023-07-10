Is Van Der Sar Dead or Alive? Dutch Football Executive Van Der Sar Death Hoax

In this article, we will give you information about Van Der Sar. The shocking news is coming that he is no more. People want to know whether it is true or not. Is he still alive or dead? Edwin van der Sar is a name that resonates with football enthusiasts around the world. Known for his incredible goalkeeping skills and illustrious career, Van der Sar has left an indelible mark on the sport. However, recent events have caused a wave of concern and confusion, as rumors of his demise circulated on social media. In this article, we will delve into the details surrounding the Van Der Sar death hoax and shed light on the current situation of this football legend.

Edwin van der Sar, a Dutch football executive, and former professional player was most recently the chief executive of Ajax. Born in Voorhout, he began his journey in the world of football at a young age, starting his professional career at Foreholte and subsequently moving on to VV Noordwijk. It was at Ajax where Van der Sar’s talent truly flourished under the guidance of Louis van Gaal. Despite joining the reserve squad relatively late, he patiently waited for his opportunity and eventually earned a spot on the first team.

Is Van Der Sar Dead or Alive?

Critics and athletes alike regard Van der Sar as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. His contributions to the sport are not limited to his outstanding goalkeeping abilities but also extend to his role as a leader on and off the field. Van der Sar amassed an impressive total of 26 major trophies during his career, primarily with Ajax and Manchester United. He even set a record by going 1,311 minutes without conceding a league goal in the 2008–09 season. Furthermore, he became the oldest player to win the Premier League at the age of 40 years and 205 days in 2011.

In an update provided by his wife Annemarie, Ajax confirmed that Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is in a stable yet concerning state. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming show of support they have received during this difficult time. While rumors of his demise circulated on social media, it is imperative to rely on verified information. Van der Sar is currently battling health issues but remains alive. As fans, let us rally behind him and send our well wishes for a full recovery. The football world eagerly awaits his return. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.