Is Vybz Kartel Dead or Alive? Jamaican Musician Vybz Kartel Death Hoax Rumours

Recently the name Vybz Kartel has come on the internet and it circulated on social media platforms due to his passing news. Vybz Kartel is a very famous Jamaican musician but currently, there is no confirmation of his death. Lots of people are very shocked and confused about whether he is dead or alive. As we all know that nowadays rumors increasing day by day and it may be possible that it is also one of them. In this article, we will discuss Vybz Kartel and we will also give the answers to all the doubts. Here we have more information about the news so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that Vybz Kartel’s passing news has come on the internet and making headlines on the internet. Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as Kartel’s passing news left many questions in people’s minds. According to the report, Vybz Kartel is still alive and totally fine. This is not the first time his death rumors have circulated. When he was hospitalized in the past, the news of his passing took the internet by storm. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Is Vybz Kartel Dead or Alive?

Reportedly, Vybz Kartel is fighting with his health problems for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital with a kidney infection in September 2017. He was discharged after staying in the hospital for a week and receiving treatment. In 2019, he was also hospitalized with an unrevealed medical condition. On the basis of the report, Kartel also underwent a battery of tests at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was taken to the hospital with a problem and his heartbeat was at over 150 beats per minute. But still, he is alive and fine. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Vybz Kartel is a very well-known Jamaican reggae and dancehall recording artist, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His real name is Adidija Azim Palmer but he was better known as Vybz Karte. He started his career when he was in his teens with his first recording Love Fat Woman which he released on Alvin Reid's label. He professionally began making music in 1993 and has already released some hit songs. He made his career by himself and achieved huge success.