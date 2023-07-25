Is Xolani Khumalo Dead or Alive? Xolani Khumalo Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that Xolani Khumalo has passed away recently. But currently, there is no official confirmation of his death. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. People have been expressing their deep condolences to his family. As we all know that nowadays death rumors are increasing day by day and it can be also one of them. His demise news is trending on social media platforms and now people are curious to know if he is dead or alive. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life. But still, there is no confirmation of his death as people should not believe it. As per the report, Xolani Khumalo is not dead and he is totally fine and healthy. There are also human beings just like us and nobody has the right to share false information about anybody. It is necessary to take serious action against such people who share fake news about the death of celebrities. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Is Xolani Khumalo Dead or Alive?

The death rumors of Xolani Khumalo have been trending on social networking sites and his fans are very upset as well as keen if is it true. Is Radio Host dead and alive? As we already mentioned that Xolani Khumalo is not dead and he is fine. We know that this fake news caused extreme panic and despair among his followers and fans primarily to it being debunked as a fake rumor. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so read the article till the end.

As far as we know, the South African television landscape has been rocked by the tragic accident surrounding the famous show "Sizok'thola" on Moja Love. It is rather his activity that has connected his name to the death of a drug dealer who was being investigated. The show host rose his fan following for its daring raids on suspected drug dealers with the assistance of law enforcement officials. Now his fans are relaxed with the thought that Xolani is okay.