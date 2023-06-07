Is YNW Melly Dead or Still Alive? Death Penalty Claim Goes Viral on Social Media

YNW Melly is currently getting a lot of attention and popularity on internet sites. There is a questing rising that he is on house arrest and what is the exact date of the trial? Let us clears the first House arrest, it is a sentence in which the offender is to remain confined within the limits of their residence and this is ordered by the court. He is an American rapper and singer who has a large number of fans. His fans and loved ones are raising various questions related to him, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to him.

Recently, the police arrested many popular personlities on different charges have been on house arrest, including Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now, it is coming out that he was also arrested on house arrest but it is not confirmed. Many sources claim that he is also arrested but after a deep search, we found that he is not arrested on house arrest. But he was taken into custody in February 2019 following charges related to the alleged murder of his friends. He still remains in the Broward Country Jail in Florida and the jury selection for the rapper’s trial is currently underway, with the tentative date for the same set in the week of 20 June 2023. Scroll down to know more.

Is YNW Melly Dead or Still Alive?

Above in this article, we confirmed that he is not arrested on house arrest but is facing charges related to the alleged murder of his friends. The rapper was 19 years old at the time of his arrest and presently, he is 24 years old. He pleaded not guilty for the crimes for which he is accused and his bond was denied in 2019. He was arrested for the murder of his crew members and when he was arrested, many of his fans rallied for his freedom.

He was arrested on 3 January 2019 in Fort Myers and later he was charged with the murders of his close friends including rappers YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. The arrest of YNW Melly became a serious topic and later he was released from jail on house arrest in 2021. His next trial is set on 20 June 2023 and he is not arrested on the house arrest with other popular personalities. His real name is Jamell Maurice Demons but he is mostly known as YNW Melly and Melvin. He is an American rapper and singer. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles.