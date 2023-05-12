Is YouTuber Jenna Marbles Dead Or Alive? YouTuber Fake Death News Rumours

Jenna Marbles is gathering so much attention on the internet and it is shared that she is no more. Many fans and loved ones are claiming that she is still alive. Her death hoax is now running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. She is an active user of social media and carries a large number of fans on her social media pages. After coming out of her death news, her fans are worried about her and curious to know more about her current health condition. Let’s discuss in detail the complete information about her and also talk about some more information related to her in this article.

First know some more about her, her real name is Janna Maurney but she is mostly known as Jenna Marbles. She is most popular on her Youtube channel and has a massive amount of fans around the world and on her social media accounts. She is a famous Youtuber, comedian, and actress who is known for her comedic videos, vlogs, and skits on her YouTube channel. She began her Youtube channel in 2010 and now the channel has over 19 million subscribers on her channel or about 3 billion views on her videos. Scroll down to know her health condition.

Is YouTuber Jenna Marbles Dead Or Alive?

After a deep search, our sources confirm that she is still alive. She is currently 36 years old and this is just a kind of fake news. It is shared that she has been not much active on social media for around three years and this is said as the reason why people are curious about her health condition. She announced her departure from her Youtube channel in June 2020 after facing criticism for her past videos. She applied to her fans and social media users for any hurt and said she would be stepping back from creating content on the platform.

She made videos that contain content about beauty, relationships, pets, and more which is most liked by her fans and subscribers. She is also known for her love of dogs including her famous Chihuahua, Mr. Marbles. Most times, these kinds of rumors are shared by social media users to gain more attention and popularity from the netizens. Many of her fans expressed their reaction to this rumor and she carries a large number of fans around the world. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics of the daily world.