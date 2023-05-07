Isma Olaxes Cause of Death? Ugandan Blogger Shot Dead In Kyanja Shooting

Today we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Videos of blogger Isma Olaxes being shot are also circulating on social media. So, people are searching for Isma Olaxes’s death and obituary. People are curious to know how Isma Olaxes died. Scroll down and check out the information about Isma Olaxes and his death. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading to know all the details related to this case. come let’s find out through this article What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him. The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and fans. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. Isma Olexus, also known as Jaja Ikuli, was a renowned Ugandan vlogger and social media influencer who gained a huge following for her entertaining and informative videos on various topics including celebrity news, politics, and social issues.

Isma Olaxes Cause of Death?

He was known for his unique style and personality, and his death in May 2023 left his fans and followers in shock. Police in Kampala are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and subsequent death of well-known blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Isma Olaxes. The tragic incident took place at around 9:20 pm on Saturday night in Kyanja Central Zone, a suburb of Kampala. At 9:20 PM, an unidentified gunman with SMG fatally shot Ibrahim Tusubira in his car.

Tusubira was seated in the passenger seat and sustained fatal injuries from the attack. People are hoping for updates from the police regarding the ongoing investigation and any progress made in identifying those responsible for the crime. It is always hard to cope with someone's death, so his family has asked for privacy. People are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death.