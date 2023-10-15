Israel-Hamas War: Forces Ordered to Capture Gaza City, Destroy Militants’ Leadership

Here, we are going to share the latest updates about the Israel-Hamas war. It is coming to light that the army has ordered to capture Gaza city and eliminate the militants. The Hamas-controlled health ministry shared a statement on Sunday and said at least 2,329 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces are set to launch ground attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on Sunday after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated area to flee south towards the closed border with Egypt. Our sources have gathered a lot of details about this topic and we will try to cover all.

Israel's national security adviser warned the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah not to start a war on another front and threatened "the destruction of Lebanon" if it did so, according to sources. More than tens of thousands of soldiers have been ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership. The Hamas-controlled health ministry also said that at least 2,329 people were killed and around 9,042 people have also been injured, giving an overall toll as of 7:47 am (04:47 GMT) as Israel continued its blistering retaliatory air campaign on targets in Gaza.

Forces Ordered to Capture Gaza City

In the statements related to the Israel-Hamas war, The Israeli military has shared that its ultimate goal is to eliminate the Palestine-based Hamas’s top political and military hierarchy that controls Gaza which resulted in last week’s terrorist attacks in Israel that killed more than 1,300 individuals. Reportedly, some pictures and videos also shared on the internet that show the circumstances during the war. Many people lost their lives and were injured badly. Multiple videos are running in the trends of the internet and the news of this war is making headlines on the internet and multiple social media pages. Scroll down to know more.

As per the sources, Israel's Bombardment destroyed several buildings and killed more hostages about nine in Gaza. The militant group accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza and the Hamas Group claimed the death of hostages and were killed in Israel airstrikes on Gaza. They also claim comes as Israel pounds Gaza from all sides over the last 7 days.