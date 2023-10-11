Israel-Hamas War: US Defense Stocks Rocket While Israel-based Stocks Tank Globally

Recently, information has been received that American defense stocks appear to be increasing, while on the other hand, there has been information about a decline in Israel-based stocks globally. This news has attracted the attention of people all over the world, after which everyone seems to be interested to know this thing in depth. Even now, after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like how the US defense stock increased. After the global decline in Israel-based stocks, what needs to be done to bring its level back up, and many other questions. Do you also want to know about this in-depth? If yes then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph US defense stocks appear to be rising, while Israeli stocks have declined globally. If we delve into the depth of this news, we will come to know that this change has been seen in the stock market due to the attack on Israel by the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas, after which the stock traders have sent defense companies to the American markets. One more thing that has come out from this news is that Wall Street has focused on the security industry. Michael Ciarmoli is an analyst at Truist Securities.

All this led him to write a note to clients saying that Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend would bring investors’ attention back to defense stocks. Along with this, he also admitted that due to uncertainty about America’s military budget, the performance of stocks has been the worst this year. Stock customers agree with him because it is a matter of disappointment not only for America but for the entire stock industry.

After all this, the price of oil is also seen increasing in the market. On the other hand, if we look broadly at Asia, there was little change seen on Monday, while the European markets remained at a lower level. The remaining markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan remained closed due to the holiday. However, the storm disrupted business in Hong Kong, after which no information has been released from the market till now. If we talk about S&P, this time the S&P 500 in America has increased by 0.6% to 4,335.7. The Nasdaq Composite's S&P has increased by 0.4% and closed at 13,484.2.