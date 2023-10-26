Israeli Airstrike: 3 of Gaza Journalist’s Family Killed, Latest News Updates

Good Day Readers, Today disheartening news has come stating that a report states that three members of a Gaza journalist’s family lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a tragic Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday, the wife, son, and daughter of Wael Dahdouh, who is an Al Jazeera journalist, lost their lives. Al Jazeera reported that on Wednesday night, in an Israeli airstrike, the wife, son, and daughter of one of its correspondents in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh, were tragically killed. This strike, which the Hamas-run enclave’s health ministry stated resulted in at least 25 casualties, targeted the area where Wael al-Dahdouh’s family had sought refuge following an Israeli warning, as Israel considered a ground incursion into Gaza.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding this specific strike. Al Jazeera issued a statement, indicating that their residence in the Nuseirat camp at the heart of Gaza was the specific target. The family had taken shelter there after being displaced from their neighborhood due to the initial bombardment, which came following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s call for all civilians to relocate to the southern areas. Al Jazeera has expressed strong condemnation for the indiscriminate targeting and resulting loss of innocent lives in Gaza, including the family of Wael Al-Dahdouh, as well as numerous other individuals.

3 of Gaza Journalist’s Family Killed

The United Nations issued a warning that they are close to depleting their fuel reserves in the Gaza Strip, which would lead to a significant reduction in their relief efforts in the blockaded region. Additionally, the U.N. Security Council faced another failure in addressing the Israeli-Hamas conflict as it rejected competing resolutions presented by the United States and Russia. Healthcare facilities are grappling with the challenge of treating the wounded with increasingly scarce supplies.

In its 19th day, this conflict stands as the most devastating of the five Gaza wars for both sides. As reported by the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Wednesday, the toll on the Palestinian side includes a tragic count of at least 6,546 fatalities and 17,439 people wounded. In the occupied West Bank, the violence and Israeli raids since October 7 have resulted in the loss of over 100 Palestinian lives and left 1,650 individuals wounded.