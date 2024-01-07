CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
IST vs FEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahçe Turkish League

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Turkish League 2023. This upcoming match is set to be played between Istanbulspor (IST) and the opponent team (FEN). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. It is set to begin play at 06:30 on Sunday 4 January 2024 and this superb match will take place at Atatürk Olympic Stadium. Many questions have been raised over the internet related to this upcoming match. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

IST vs FEN Live Score

Both teams played well in their last games and received a good response from the audience and viewers. Both teams are going to play their 18th match and it is also the second face-to-face match of this league. Istanbulspor has received an unwell response by facing two wins, two draws, or thirteen losses, and the team is ranked at the bottom of the points table. On the other side, Fenerbahce has faced fourteen wins, two draws, or one loss in the previous and the team is ranked in the top on the points table. Both teams will perform their best, so watch and enjoy.

IST vs FEN (Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahçe) Match Details

Match: Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahçe (IST vs FEN)
Tournament: Turkish League 2023
Date: Sunday, 7th January 2024
Time: 06:30 PM (IST) – 01:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Atatürk Olympic Stadium

IST vs FEN (Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahçe) Starting 11

Istanbulspor (IST) Possible Starting 11 1.Alp Arda, 2. Okan Erdogan, 3. Ali Yasar, 4. Demeaco Duhaney, 5. Simon Deli, 6. Florian Loshaj, 7. Eduart Rroca, 8. Muammer Sarikaya, 9. Alassane Ndao, 10. Jackson Santos Laurentino, 11. Emir-Kaan Gultekin

Fenerbahçe (FEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Dominik Livakovic, 2. Ferdi Kadioglu, 3. Bright Samuel, 4. Jayden Oosterwolde, 5. Alexander Djiku, 6. Irfan Can Kahveci, 7. Miguel Crespo da Silva, 8. Sebastian Szymanski, 9. Cengiz Under, 10. Dusan Tadic, 11. Edin Dzeko

This football match is set to live broadcast on the Fancode online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Fenerbahce has more possibility to win this upcoming match against Istanbulspor. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. All the fans are cheering and supporting their favorite team and expecting for an amazing game performance. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

