IT-U20 vs NI-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Today’s Match Italy U20 vs Nigeria U20

Here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best and favorite U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Italy U20 vs Nigeria U20. As we all know that now people love to watch football matches and now all the fans must be also super excited about this match. Now they are very want to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the IT-U20 vs NI-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

U20 Football World Cup is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match will be very interesting and amazing. Fans have been waiting for this match so now fans’ wait is going to be lover super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The U20 Football World Cup match between Italy U20 vs Nigeria U20 will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football lovers must be very keen to know about the match details including team, date, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the math. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Italy U20 (IT-U20) vs Nigeria U20 (NI-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: 24th May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

Italy U20 (IT-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sebastiano Desplanches, 2. Daniele Ghilardi, 3. Gabriele Guarino, 4. Mattia Zanotti, 5. Filippo Fiumano, 6. Samuel Giovane, 7. Matteo Prati, 8. Duccio-Degli Innocenti, 9. Giacomo Faticanti, 10. Daniele Montevago, 11. Francesco Esposito

Nigeria U20 (NI-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kingsley Aniagboso, 2. Daniel Bameyi, 3. Solomon Agbalaka, 4. Benjamin Fredrick, 5. Abel Ogwuche, 6. Daniel Daga, 7. Samson Lawal, 8. Tochukwu Nadi, 9. Salim Lawal, 10. Jude Sunday, 11. Ibrahim Muhammad

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match this match is going to be played between Italy U20 vs Nigeria U20 on 24th May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. The IT-U20 team won 3 matches, lost 0 matches, and draw 2 matches and the other hand NI-U20 team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The IT-U 20 team has more chances to win the match.