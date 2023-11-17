ITA vs MCD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Italy vs North Macedonia Euro Qualifiers League

It is reported that the Scottish League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Italy (ITA) and North Macedonia (MCD). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing thier excitement. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 01:15 am on Saturday 18 November 2023 and it will be played at Stadio Olimpico Tour. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and tried to share all the details related to this match.

If we talk about the points table then both teams have played a total of six matches in this league and received a good response for their game performance. Italy has faced three wins, one draw, or two losses in the previous matches and is ranked in the 3rd position of the points table. North Macedonia has faced two wins, one draw, or three losses in the previous matches and is ranked in the 4th position of the points table. Both teams have active and strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end which makes this match more interesting.

ITA vs MCD (Italy vs North Macedonia) Match Details

Match: Italy vs North Macedonia (ITA vs MCD)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League 2023

Date: Saturday, 18th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

ITA vs MCD Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

ITA vs MCD (Italy vs North Macedonia) Starting 11

Italy (ITA) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Francesco Acerbi, 3. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 4. Alessandro Bastoni, 5. Matteo Darmian, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Davide Frattesi, 9. Domenico Berardi, 10. Moise-Kean, 11. Gianluca Scamacca