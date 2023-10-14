ITA vs MLT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Italy vs Malta Euro Qualifiers League

Today, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between Italy (ITA) and the opponent team. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday 15 October 2023. This match is going to take place at Stadio San Nicola, a multi-use all-seater stadium located in Bari, Italy. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and many are waiting to watch and enjoy this football match. Lots of questions are arriving about this match related to both teams, predictions, scores, points table, and more in this article, so read completely.

Both teams have played multiple matches in this tournament and now going to play thier second head-to-head match in this league. Italy has faced two wins, one loss, or one draw in the last four matches in this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table of this league. On the other hand, Malta has faced only unwell responses by losing all the matches in the last five matches in this tournament. This team is ranked at the bottom of this tournament.

ITA vs MLT (Italy vs Malta) Match Details

Match: Italy vs Malta (ITA vs MLT)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Sunday, 15th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

ITA vs MLT Venue: Stadio San Nicola

ITA vs MLT (Italy vs Malta) Starting 11

Italy (ITA) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 4. Gianluca Mancini, 5. Giorgio Scalvini, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Nicolo Zaniolo, 9. Davide Frattesi, 10. Matteo Politano, 11. Mattia Zaccagni

Malta (MLT) Possible Starting 11 1.Henry Bonello, 2. Steve Borg, 3. Jean Borj, 4. Joseph Mbong, 5. Matthew Guillaumier, 6. Ryan Camenzuli, 7. Teddy Teuma, 8. Nikolai Muscat, 9. Yannick Yankam, 10. Kyrian Nwoko, 11. Jodi Jones

According to reports, there is no possibility of rain on the day of the match and the weather is clear on the day of the match which has made the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. If we talk about the prediction of which team has the most chances of winning then Italy will face one more win and Malta will lose this match, as per the previous records. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports topics.