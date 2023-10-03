Sports

ITA vs SER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Italy vs Serbia Dream11 ECC T10 League

1 min ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello cricket lovers, Dream11 ECC T10 League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Italy (ITA) and Serbia (SER). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:00 am on Saturday 4 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain. A lot of people are waiting to watch and enjoy this match. Many people are expressing their excitement to watch this match and many types of questions are arising in people’s minds. So, we created an article and shared each and every information given below in this article.

ITA vs SER Live Score

Fans are excited to watch this upcoming match and it is sure that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. If we talk about the points table and their scores then it is not available currently. It is said that both teams will give their best in this head-to-head match and it will win the hearts of people. There are strong and active players in both teams who will give thier best to win this match and it makes this match more interesting.

ITA vs SER (Italy vs Serbia) Match Details

Match: Italy vs Serbia (ITA vs SER)
Tournament: Dream11 ECC T10 League
Date: Wednesday, 4th October 2023
Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain

ITA vs SER (Italy vs Serbia) Playing 11

Italy (ITA) Possible Playing 11 1.Dinidu Marage, 2. Zain Naqvi, 3. Rajmani Singh, 4. Amir Sharif, 5. Bentota Perera(C), 6. Nishermal Fernando, 7. Zain Ali, 8. Jaspreet SIngh, 9. Jagmeet- Singh, 10. Sujith Rillagodage(WK), 11. Madupa Fernando

Serbia (SER) Possible Playing 11 1.Alexander Dizija, 2. Ayo Mene-Ejegi, 3. Simo Ivetic, 4. Adrian-Leslie Dunbar(WK), 5. Wintley Burton, 6. Slobodan Tosic, 7. Peter Nedeljkovic, 8. Dorde Tresac, 9. Aleksa Djorovic, 10. Matija Sarenac, 11. Ali Gajic

This amazing cricket match will be telecast live on FanCode and some verified sites where the fans and those who want to watch this match can easily enjoy it. The weather is clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day. At present, there is no injury to any player before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming cricket match. It is quite hard to predict which team will face victory because the points table is not available yet. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.