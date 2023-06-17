Italy: Five-year-old boy killed in Crash During YouTube Driving Challenge In Rome

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a five-year-old child who died in a crash. Yes, you heard right a five-year-old child was killed in a crash during a Youtube driving challenge and this news is continuously getting a lot of attention and popularity on the internet and social media platforms. This news is creating a great storm on the internet and attracting the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information and also shared some more about this crash incident.

As per the reports, this crash incident took place on Wednesday 14 June 2023 in Rome, Italy. He died in a collision and this crash happened between a small family car and a rented Lamborgini SUV during a Youtube challenge on Wednesday evening. It is shared that the sports car was carrying a total of five young people aged between 20 and 23 during the accident and this sports vehicle collided with a small city car. The small car was driven by a mother and there are two small children of the mother in the car. Scroll down this page.

Five-year-old boy killed in Crash

There is a video is also shared related to this accident. In this video, we can see a car was totally damaged from the side and this video is crossing a large number of views on the internet sites. In this crash, a five years old died on the way to take him to the hospital while the mother and another child were admitted to the hospital. The mother is a 35-year-old woman and the other child is a 3-year-old daughter. They all were injured badly in this crash and one has died while the other two are getting treatment.

In a report, it is shared that the sports car had a speed limit of 90-100 km/h at the time of the crash. The accused youtube has more than 600,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and his channel ‘The Borderline’. He carries around 2,60,000 followers on his TikTok account and around 88,000 on his Instagram. This incident happened when YouTubers set themselves a new challenge and they consisted of speeding through the Italian capital and spending 50 hours in a row in the car but it resulted in a terrible crash. There is an investigation that began after this incident and the investigation is ongoing but nothing has been announced and shared yet. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.