Itel A05s With 6.6″ Display Launched in India for Rs. 6499 Full Specification and Features

Good Day Readers, Today a Chinese Mobile maker Itel has announced the kaunch of their extremely budget friendly mobile phone in the India market named as Itel A05s. Stay tune with this article to find out more about the device and its outstanding features. Itel has introduced the A05s, a fresh addition to its A series lineup, in the Indian market. The device features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, runs on an Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor, offers 2GB of RAM, sports a 5MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, a fingerprint scanner on the rear, and houses a 4000mAh battery. Certainly, here’s a rephrased version of the specifications and pricing for the Itel A05s:





– The Itel A05s boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a responsive 120Hz touch sampling rate, resulting in a pixel density of 270PPI.



– Powering this phone is a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with the IMG8322 GPU.



– It offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.



– Running on Android 13 Go Edition, it supports dual SIM cards (nano + nano + microSD).



– The device features a 5MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



– It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a convenient rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



– With a thickness of 9.18mm, it provides 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS + GLONASS for navigation.



– Keeping it powered is a 4000mAh removable battery.



The Itel A05s is available in Nebula Black, Meadow Green, Crystal Blue, and Glorious Orange color options. Priced at Rs. 6499, you can find it soon on Amazon.in and the official itel website. Itel Mobile, a company co-founded by Lei Weiguo and Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Limited in March 2014, has its headquarters located in Shenzhen, China. Their product offerings are primarily distributed in China and various regions of Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Itel specializes in offering affordable mobile devices, including low-budget smartphones, feature phones, and has recently expanded into the production of television sets and laptops. Itel’s strategic focus is on catering to a specific segment of society, primarily the middle class, who may find high-end smartphones unaffordable. To achieve this, the company sources cost-effective feature phones and smartphones from budget-friendly manufacturing companies, making it a prominent player in developing markets.