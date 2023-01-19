ITT vs ALF Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very well-known Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans with its amazing teams. Both teams are very famous among people and they will give their best for winning the trophy. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for this football match so now the fans‘ wait is over as only a few hours left to the match. Now all the makers are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ITT vs ALF and we will share it with you in this article.

The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Ittihad vs Al Feiha will be played at King Abdullah Sports City. If we talk about the weather of the match then it will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match.

Match Details

Team : Al-Ittihad (ITT) vs Al Feiha (ALF)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Time:08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

Date: 19th January 2023

Day: Thursday

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marcelo Grohe, 2. Ahmed Hegazi, 3. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 4. Ahmed Sharahili, 5. Zakaria Al Hawsawi, 6. Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, 7. Igor Coronado, 8. Helder Costa, 9. Bruno Henrique-I, 10. Romarinho, 11. Abderazak Hamdallah

Al Feiha (ALF) Possible Playing 11: 1. Vladimir Stojkovic, 2. Bandar Nasser, 3. Sami Al-Khaibary, 4. Mohammed Al-Baqawi, 5. Hussein Al-Showaish, 6. Osama Al-Khalaf, 7. Ricardo Ryller, 8. Paulo Lucas, 9. Sultan Mandash, 10. Victor Ruiz-Abril, 11. Anthony Nwakaeme

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of both teams. Both teams' players have very talented and amazing and they all are ready to give their best in the playground for entertaining their fans. This match is going to be played between Al-Ittihad vs Al Feiha on 19th January 2023 from 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT) at King Abdullah Sports City. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result. So the ITT team won 2 matches out of five and the ALF team won 3 matches out of five. The ALF team has more chances to win the match.