ITT vs NSSR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Arabian League

7 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Saudi Arabian League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This match is fixed to be played between the teams Al-Ittihad (ITT) and the team Al-Nassr (NSSR). It is fixed to play at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. It is reported that it will begin at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 26 December 2023. In this article, we have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other topics about it.

ITT vs NSSR Live Score

This tournament is getting a lot of attention and all the players are giving their best. Both of the teams have played a total of 17 matches and both are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Al-Ittihad has faced eight wins, four draws, or five losses and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the other hand, Al-Nassr has faced thirteen wins, one draw, or three losses in the past and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will play their best till the end and it makes this match more interesting.

ITT vs NSSR (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr (ITT vs NSSR)
Tournament: Saudi Arabian League
Date: Tuesday, 26th December 2023
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

ITT vs NSSR (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1.Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Madallah Al-Olayan, 3. Ahmed Bamasud, 4. Marwan Al Sahafi, 5. Igor Coronado, 6. Romarinho, 7. N’Golo Kante, 8. Fabinho, 9. Sultan Al-Farhan, 10. Karim Benzema, 11. Faisal Al-Ghamdi

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Possible Starting 11 1.Nawaf Alaqidi, 2. Ali Al-Oujami, 3. Sultan Al-Ghanam, 4. Alex Telles, 5. Aymeric Laporte, 6. Anderson Talisca, 7. Marcelo Brozovic, 8. Seko Fofana, 9. Otavio, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Sadio Mane

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the Sony LIV online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Ai-Nassr has more possibility to win this upcoming match against Al-Ittihad but nothing can be exactly said too early. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. The weather then the climate is also clean and clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

