CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

ITT vs SEP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan AFC Champions League

45 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Reportedly, the AFC Champions League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Al-Ittihad (ITT) and the team will play against Sepahan (SEP). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It is going to take place at King Abdul Aziz Stadium and it is set to begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 4 December 2023. Many questions have been raised related to this match such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the details in brief.

ITT vs SEP Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of the audience. The AFC Champions League began recently and both teams have played only five matches. It is also reported that it is the third face-to-face match of both teams in this league. Al-Ittihad has faced four wins, or one loss, and is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the side, Sepahan has faced three wins, one draw, or one loss in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

ITT vs SEP (Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan (ITT vs SEP)
Tournament: AFC Champions League
Date: Monday, 4th December 2023
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: King Abdul Aziz Stadium

ITT vs SEP (Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcelo Grohe, 2. Omar-Hawsawi, 3. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 4. Zakaria Al Hawsawi, 5. Luiz Felipe, 6. Igor Coronado, 7. Saleh Al-Jaman-Al-Amri, 8. Fabinho, 9. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, 10. Abderazak Hamdallah, 11. Karim Benzema

Sepahan (SEP) Possible Starting 11 1.Payam Niazmand, 2. Mohammad Daneshgar, 3. Milad Zakipour, 4. Nilson Junior, 5. Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad, 6. Ramin Rezaeian, 7. Farshad Ahmadzadeh, 8. Bryan Dabo, 9. Mohammad Ghorbani, 10. Reza Asadi, 11. Isa Alkasir

This match is set to live telecast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is quite hard to predict the team winning prediction among the teams because both teams played well and gave their best, so nothing can be said too early. No player in either team is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Fans are expressing their love for the fans by cheering them and waiting for this match. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

erection pills cvs pharmacy prosolution pills new and improved male sexual enhancer roots that help erectile dysfunction penis enlarge pills free best erectile dysfunction drugs uk essential oil to help erectile dysfunction tools to help with erectile dysfunction dr oz male enhancement show what vitamin is good for male enhancement zytenz male enhancement serum does keto luxe gummies work release diet pills efficacy site edu buy online diet pills is jardiance a diet pill where can you buy keto xp pills true fit diet pills how go lose weight without dieting keto lifestyle pills shark tank saxenda to lose weight does proven diet pills work non thc cbd gummies for anxiety biolyfe cbd ed gummies cbd gummies for stress and sleep hemp cbd pain freeze do cbd gummies have a shelf life where to buy mood cbd products how many cbd gummies should i take before bed real cbd sleep reputable cbd gummies can you be allergic to cbd products reviews of condor cbd gummies cbd create anxiety who sells eagle hemp cbd gummies 2 1 cbd sublingual drops pain cbd for joint pain and arthritis koi cbd reviews for anxiety lab blends cbd pain relief cream reviews joy organics hemp gummies what is cbd products benefits of cbd wax