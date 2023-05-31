ITT vs TAI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai Saudi Arabian League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match in the Saudi Arabian League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Al-Ittihad (ITT) and another team is Al-Tai (TAI). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 11:30 pm on Wednesday 31 June 2023 this match is going to take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Let us know the last five matches of both teams. Al-Ittihad faced three wins, one draw, and one loss in the last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Al Tai faced four losses and one win in thier last five matches in this tournament. Both teams gave their best gameplay in thier last matches and it is said that this upcoming match will also be most liked by the fans and viewers. Every team has strong players in thier teams who are ready to play this match and they will give thier best until the end of this match.

ITT vs TAI (Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad and Al Tai

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Wednesday, 31st May 2023

Time: 11:30 pm

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ITT vs TAI (Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1. Marcelo Grohe, 2. Ahmed Hegazi, 3. Ahmed Bamasud, 4. Ahmed Sharahili, 5. Madallah Al-Olayan, 6. Tarek Hamed, 7. Awad Al-Nashri, 8. Igor Coronado, 9. Bruno Henrique-I, 10. Romarinho, 11. Abderazak Hamdallah

Al Tai (TAI) Possible Starting 11 1. Victor Braga, 2. Collins Fai, 3. Hassan Al Jubairi, 4. Hussain Qasim, 5. Alfa Semedo, 6. Mukhtar Ali, 7. Dener Gomes, 8. Mohammed Mohsen, 9. Khalil Al-Absi, 10. Knowledge Musona, 11. Guy Mbenza

According to the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.