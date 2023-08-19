ITT vs TAI Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai Saudi Arabian League

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. One of the best and most amazing Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai. Both teams are amazing and talented as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match details as they are super keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ITT vs TAI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team:Al-Ittihad (ITT) vs Al Tai (TAI)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Day: Saturday

Date: 19th August 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Playing 11:1.Marcelo Grohe, 2. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 3. Ahmed Sharahili, 4. Madallah Al-Olayan, 5. Ahmed Bamasud, 6. Igor Coronado, 7. N’Golo Kante, 8. Fabinho, 9. Romarinho, 10. Abderazak Hamdallah, 11. Karim Benzema

Al Tai (TAI) Possible Playing 11:1.Victor Braga, 2. Abdulaziz Majrashi-I, 3. Hussain Qasim, 4. Alfa Semedo, 5. Enzo Roco, 6. Abdulfattah Asiri, 7. Bernard Mensah, 8. Mohammed Al Qunaian, 9. Abdulaziz Al Harabi, 10. Virgil Misidjan, 11. Rakan Al-Shamlan Alanaze

Match Prediction

Accoring to the lineup of the match both team’s players are very famous and talented. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Al-Ittihad vs Al Tai on 19th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then Al-Ittihad has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.