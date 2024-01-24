Sports

ITU vs CRTH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ituano FC vs Corinthians Brazilian Paulista League

The Brazilian Paulista League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Ituano FC (ITU) and the other team Corinthians (CRTH). Yes, you heard right the next match of this league is set to take place and it will be played at the Estádio Novelli Júnior, a multi-use stadium located in Itu, Brazil. It will begin to play at 4 am on Thursday 25 January 2024. Fans are showing their curiosity to know more about this upcoming match and raising many questions, so we made an article and shared all the available details in this article.

ITU vs CRTH Live Score

It is reported that the league began recently and both teams have played only one match. The points table of this league is divided into five groups and both teams belong to different groups. Ituano FC has faced an unwell response by losing the last match and the team belongs to Group A. On the other side, Corinthians has faced a good response by facing victory in the last match and the team is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table in the Group B of the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end and it makes this match more interesting.

ITU vs CRTH (Ituano FC vs Corinthians) Match Details

Match: Ituano FC vs Corinthians (ITU vs CRTH)
Tournament: Brazilian Paulista League
Date: Thursday, 25th January 2024
Time: 04:00 AM (IST) – 10:30 PM (GMT)
ITU vs CRTH Venue: Estádio Novelli Júnior

ITU vs CRTH (Ituano FC vs Corinthians) Starting 11

Ituano FC (ITU) Possible Starting 11 1. Jefferson da Silva Paulino, 2. Leo Duarte-I, 3. Jonathan Silva Vieira, 4. Marcel Scalese, 5. Joao Vialle, 6. Eduardo Person, 7. Yann Rolim, 8. Marcelo Mineiro, 9. Jose Aldo, 10. Salatiel Oliviera, 11. Pablo Lima

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Starting 11 1. Cassio Ramos, 2. Felix Torres, 3. Fagner Lemos, 4. Matheus Bidu, 5. Lucas Verissimo, 6. Maycon Barberan, 7. Gabriel Moscardo, 8. Rodrigo Garro, 9. Raniele, 10. Yuri Alberto, 11. Angel Romero

This upcoming football match is the 2nd match of both teams and it is set to broadcast on Fancode online streaming platform. If we talk about the points table then it is currently unclear because both teams have played only one match and nothing can be said too early. No player from either team was injured and the weather was clear on the day of the match. Apart from this, there is no possibility of rain which has made this match more exciting. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports topics.

