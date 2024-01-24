ITU vs CRTH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ituano FC vs Corinthians Brazilian Paulista League

The Brazilian Paulista League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Ituano FC (ITU) and the other team Corinthians (CRTH). Yes, you heard right the next match of this league is set to take place and it will be played at the Estádio Novelli Júnior, a multi-use stadium located in Itu, Brazil. It will begin to play at 4 am on Thursday 25 January 2024. Fans are showing their curiosity to know more about this upcoming match and raising many questions, so we made an article and shared all the available details in this article.

It is reported that the league began recently and both teams have played only one match. The points table of this league is divided into five groups and both teams belong to different groups. Ituano FC has faced an unwell response by losing the last match and the team belongs to Group A. On the other side, Corinthians has faced a good response by facing victory in the last match and the team is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table in the Group B of the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end and it makes this match more interesting.

ITU vs CRTH (Ituano FC vs Corinthians) Match Details

Match: Ituano FC vs Corinthians (ITU vs CRTH)

Tournament: Brazilian Paulista League

Date: Thursday, 25th January 2024

Time: 04:00 AM (IST) – 10:30 PM (GMT)

ITU vs CRTH Venue: Estádio Novelli Júnior

ITU vs CRTH (Ituano FC vs Corinthians) Starting 11

Ituano FC (ITU) Possible Starting 11 1. Jefferson da Silva Paulino, 2. Leo Duarte-I, 3. Jonathan Silva Vieira, 4. Marcel Scalese, 5. Joao Vialle, 6. Eduardo Person, 7. Yann Rolim, 8. Marcelo Mineiro, 9. Jose Aldo, 10. Salatiel Oliviera, 11. Pablo Lima