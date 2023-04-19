Ivan Conti Cause of Death? Azymuth Founding Member Ivan “Mamão” Conti Dies at 76

Recently the shocking and painful news has come on the internet that Ivan Conti has passed away recently. He was a very talented Brazilian drummer who was a founding member of the Azymuth. He was no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 76 on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and it’s getting viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened by his death and they are curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ivan Conti was a very popular Brazilian drummer who was a founding member of the band Azymuth. The band is also known to many as Mamão. In the same year that Azymuth honored its 50th anniversary. Mamo passed away leaving us a fantastic musical legacy. In 1973 Brazilian Jazz funk Azymuth was founded. The founding members of the group were Ivan Conti on Drums and percussion. He and hip-hop artist Madlib released the album Sujinho in 2008 As “Jackson-Conti. The Human Factor is one of Ivan “Mamo” Conti’s solo albums, which has been released. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ivan Conti Cause of Death?

Ivan Miguel Conti Maranhão is no longer among his close ones and she took her last breath on Monday 17 April 2023 when he was 76 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by Ivan’s family on his original Facebook page. Now people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ivan Conti was a very amazing person who was known for his kind nature and he earned huge respect due to his best work. He will be always missed by his close ones. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Ivan Conti’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.