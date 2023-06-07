Ivan Menezes Cause of Death? CEO of Diageo Ivan Menezes Passed Away, Obituary

There is a shocking piece of news is coming out related to the death of Ivan Menezes who was an American/British business executive and the CEO of Diageo. He passed away at the age of 63 years old. Now his death news is making the headlines of the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. His death news broke the heart of his family, friends, and loved ones who are now mourning his death. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his death and also talk more related to himself in this article, so read continuously and completely.

After a deep study and search, it is shared that he died of a brief illness and he took his last breath to the complications from his illnesses. He died on Tuesday 6 June 2023 and she was 63 years old at the time of his death. The exact information about his brief illness and the cause of his death is not revealed yet. There are various rumors flowing on the internet that defines the cause of his death but nothing has been announced related to her death by anyone of her family or loved ones. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more about himself.

Ivan Menezes Cause of Death?

His complete name was Sir Ivan Manuel Menezes but he was mostly known as Ivan Menezes around the world. He was born on 19 July 1959 in Pune, Bombay, India, and become popular as the CEO of the Diageo. It is an FTSE 100 British multinational alcoholic beverage company. He was an American/British business executive but he was born in India. He was the son of Manuel Menezes, who was the chairman of the Indian Railway Board, and the brother of Victor Menezes who is the former chairman and CEO of Citibank.

He studied at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, IIM in Ahmedabad, and Kellogg School of Management. He will be deeply missed by his family including his two children. There are many who are sharing their condolence for his death and supporting his family during this painful time period. There is not much information has been shared about his death and the details about his funeral are also not shared. he was married but there is no information about her wife. We will update our article after fetching more information about him and mention it in our article. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.