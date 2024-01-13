CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
IVC vs GIB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Cote DIvoire vs Guinea Bissau African Cup of Nations

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with exciting news for football fans, especially those who were waiting for the next match of the African Cup of Nations. Yes, this league’s next match is going to be played and it is fixed to be played between Cote DIvoire (IVC) and the opponent team Guinea Bissau (GIB). Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide and many are expressing their excitement for this match. It is set to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 14 January 2024 and it will take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe. Let us continue your reading to know more about this football match.

IVC vs GIB Live Score

It is reported that this league was begun recently and both teams are going to play their first match of this league. Meanwhile, it will also be the first head-to-head match of both teams and it is said as a banging match. Both the teams have strong and active members who will give their best till the end of this match and this will make the match more interesting. Many unexpected incidents will certainly happen in the stadium related to player game performance and this match will win the hearts of the stadium and the spectators, so watch and enjoy.

IVC vs GIB (Cote DIvoire vs Guinea Bissau) Match Details

Match: Cote DIvoire vs Guinea Bissau (IVC vs GIB)
Tournament: African Cup of Nations
Date: Sunday, 14th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

IVC vs GIB (Cote DIvoire vs Guinea Bissau) Starting 11

Cote DIvoire (IVC) Possible Starting 11 1.Charles Folly, 2. Serge Aurier, 3. Ghislain Konan, 4. Ousmane Diomande, 5. Ismael Diallo, 6. Franck Kessie, 7. Ibrahim Sangare, 8. Idrissa Doumbia, 9. Nicolas Pepe, 10. Sebastien Haller, 11. Cristian Kouame

Guinea Bissau (GIB) Possible Starting 11 1.Jonas Mendes, 2. Marcelo Djalo, 3. Jefferson Encada, 4. Fali Cande, 5. Opa Sangatte, 6. Alfa Semedo, 7. Moreto Cassama, 8. Janio Bikel, 9. Sori Mane, 10. Mama Balde, 11. Euciodalcio Gomes

This cricket match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. Presently, nothing can be said related to the team winning prediction because both teams are going to play their first match in this league and everything is unexpected. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Fans are showing their love for the players and cheering them for this match. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

