Jaahnavi Kandula Death Reason? Student Killed By Seattle Police Car, Obituary

Recently, a video was shared on the internet and this video is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. This video went viral in a short period and this viral video featured Jaahnavi Kandula who passed away on 23 January. She was an Indian student who came on a student exchange program from Bengaluru, India to the United States. It is shared that she was killed by a police car and this viral video revealed the moments when police officers laughed at the devastation situation. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information about her demise.

She was hit by on a crosswalk by a Seattle cop’s car on 23 January 2023 and now there is a video coming forward in which a police officer makes fun of her demise. The vehicle was driving at 74 mph in a 25 mph zone and the vehicle hit her. After this incident, she was taken to the Harborview Medical Center where the doctors confirmed her dead. Recently, a video was shared on the internet that featured a US SPD cop making fun of a deceased Indian student. This incident became a topic of discussion and lots of people are sharing their reactions to know more, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s Death Reason?

The SPD cop is identified as Auderer and he says in this video that ” She is dead” and then laughs. He also says “It is a regular person”. It is a shameless incident that this receiving huge attention and popularity on the internet sites. In this viral video, it is easily heard that the cop said many things to her and made fun of her demise. He laughed at someone’s death and it created a great buzz. Jaanhnavi’s family shared a response to this incident and said “The family has nothing to say. Except I wonder if these men’s daughters or granddaughters have value. A life is a life”. There is an investigation is also ongoing.

She was a native of the southern Indian state, of Andhra Pradesh and she came to the United States on a student exchange program. She studied at the College of Engineering and was in her final year of Master of Science in Information Systems but her demise broke the quiet. She was going to complete her graduation this December from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union but unfortunately, she passed away.